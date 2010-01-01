







We will be blessing senior citizens with Valentines again this year to Assisted Living Homes, Long Term Care Homes, Meals on Wheels, the Black Hills Workshop, and more with your help! We want to show these people, who are often lonely that God loves them.



Here are ways you can help:





1. We need people who will take time to put a card of love in a senior citizens hand by delivering.



2. Prayer warriors that will pray for the project to reach as many people as possible and for it to run smoothly.



Call asap if you can help! Jamie - 605.342.6822

Valentines are due at a drop off point by 5 pm Feb 6th!



Drop off Points (most are pending at this point)















Last year we received well over 8,000 valentines!

- KSLT Studio- 1853 Fountain Plaza Drive



Matthew 25:40

“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’



Leviticus 19:32

“‘Stand up in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God.

I am the LORD.