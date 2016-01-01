Google+
     
KSLT presents Phil Joel (former Newsboy) and current lead singer of Zealand Worship in an intimate worship concert and worship workshop.


Worship Concert:

Friday, April 21st at 7pm (doors open at 6pm)
First Assembly of God, Rapid City
Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Tickets Go on Sale Friday, March 3rd online, at KSLT and Alternative Fuel Coffee House


Worship Workshop:

Saturday, April 22nd from 9am-2pm
First Assembly of God, Rapid City
$30 per person or $25 with concert ticket stub

Please register below.  Check in at the door. 

**Bring your concert ticket stub with you if you would like to take advantage of the $5 discount on the workshop.

Brought to you by:

        

Questions?   Call KSLT at 605.342.6822

