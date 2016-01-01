Name Church You Attend Contact Email Contact Phone #

KSLT presents Phil Joel (former Newsboy) and current lead singer of Zealand Worship in an intimate worship concert and worship workshop.Friday, April 21st at 7pm (doors open at 6pm)First Assembly of God, Rapid CityTickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the doorTickets Go on Sale Friday, March 3rd online, at KSLT and Alternative Fuel Coffee HouseSaturday, April 22nd from 9am-2pmFirst Assembly of God, Rapid City$30 per person or $25 with concert ticket stubPlease register below. Check in at the door.**Bring your concert ticket stub with you if you would like to take advantage of the $5 discount on the workshop.Questions? Call KSLT at 605.342.6822