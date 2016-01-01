We Love You Texas

Thank you for your continued support for the people of Texas who are in the process of getting their feet back underneath them! While it's true that many of us are far away from these people who have suffered such loss, we want to continue to show them through the love if Jesus in us, we are near. We can do that through prayer support and through financial support.This is also a time we want you to be aware of the fact that there are some solid organizations that are doing God's work to help in the restoration process. One of the ministries that we choose to partner with due to their integrity and the fact that they do their works in Jesus name is Convoy of Hope.Here is a glimpse at what Convoy of Hope is doing in Texas with your funds as they are currently serving 46 cities in Texas and partnering with 32 churches. Thank you for praying and believing for complete restoration from what the enemy has stolen.