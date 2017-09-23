Google+
     
Power Line: (605) 399-1071
IN STUDIO
Doug Hannah
Afternoon Show
Song: 
Multiplied

By: 
Needtobreathe

Live On Forever Tour


 

The "Live On Forever" Tour

Featuring the Afters and Jason Gray, with guest David Dunn

Date:

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017

Time:

Doors open at 6:00PM, Concert at 7:00PM

Location:

Trinity High School

810 Empire Raod

Dickinson, ND 58601

Telephone: (701) 483-6081

Ticket Outlets:

Tickets available at Faith Expressions Christian Store

Or online (Starting Friday) at
https://www.showclix.com/event/liveonforever_092317

Ticket Pricing:

General Admission $12/$15 at the door

Preferred Seating $22/$25 at the door

VIP $30
 

Sponsored by:

KSLT, KLMP, & 97.9 The Breeze

Faith Expressions Christian Store

Sackman Electric and Faith Expressions

   


ONE CHILD MATTERS
Sponsor a child..
REGIONAL JOB LISTINGS
Browse job listings..
THE HOOK
Help us choose the music..
CONTACT KSLT
Get in touch with us..
SUPPORT KSLT
Give to the ministry..

  
KSLT | 1853 Fountain Plaza Dr | Rapid City, SD 57702 | 605-399-1071 | Fax 605-342-0854 | Contact KSLT | EEO