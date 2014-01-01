Vacation Bible School 2017

If you do not see your VBS listed, please submit yours Here.

Listings



Foothills Community Baptist Church-Piedmont

Foothills Community Baptist Church in Piedmont will host "Galactic Starveyors, Discovering the God of the Universe" VBS from 6:00 - 8:30 pm beginning Sunday July 16th-July 20th for children 4 years old through 6th grade. The church is located at 14727 Sturgis Road in Piedmont. For more information call 787-6100.



Canyon Lake United Methodist Church-Rapid City

Maker Fun Factory: Created by God. Built for a Purpose! Imagine a world where curious kids become hands-on inventors who discover they're lovingly crafted by God. Open to ALL Ages 3yr old PreK thru 4th grade at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to register, too. Mon. July 17th thru Thurs. July 20th 5:30pm until 8:00pm (PreK is dismissed at 7:30pm) To Register, please visit our website at www.CLUMC.com Questions, please call the Church at 605.348.1080.



First Baptist Church of Belle Fourche

Operation Arctic Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Belle Fourche July 17-20th. This will be an amazing adventure as kids learn about the coolest book on the planet (the Bible). Starts at 9am to 11:30am for Pre-K to 6th grade. The address is 807 8th Ave, Belle Fourche, SD.



Belle Fourche United Methodist Church-Belle Fourche

Discover your strength in God at the Belle Fourche United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School July 17-20 from 9:00-11:00 am at Herrmann Park, 8th Ave; Belle Fourche, South Dakota 57717. Contact Angela 641-3436 for more information.



Christian Church of Gillette-Gillette

Christian Church of Gillette (100 Flying Circle Dr. Gillette, WY) invites all kids preschool thru 6th grade to "can you hear Me now" Vacation Bible School. July 17-20, 9-11:30 am. call 307-682-3316 for more details or to register.



Genesis Lutheran Church-Piedmont

VBS 2017 is a victory celebration! In MIGHTY FORTRESS VBS, your children learn that in Jesus, the victory is won! Join us for stories, games, songs, puppet shows, snacks and lots of fun! Ages 4-11. July 17th-21st, 9-11:30. There will be a short program on Sunday, the 23rd, during the church service beginning at 9 AM, followed by treats. Come to Genesis Lutheran Church, 102 Walnut St, Piedmont, SD. To register, phone 431-8928 or 255-4276.



Christ Church-Rapid City

Christ Church of Rapid City (1900 Evergreen Drive between Canyon Lake Dr. & Jackson Blvd.) is presenting Galactic Starveyors - "Discovering the God of the Universe" VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL! We are inviting all children from age 4 through the completion of 6th grade. It will be held July 17th - 21st from 9:00am to 12:00noon. Friday night will be a special FAMILY NIGHT with a Spaghetti Dinner and Children's Performance. Call the Church Office at (605)791-5591 to pre-register or register at the door.



Whitewood 1st Presbyterian Church-Whitewood

605-545-4554 Rev Jil Jennewein July 17-21 FREE 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1st through 6th grades and 9 a.m. to 12 noon for pre-school/kindergarten Located at Oak Park, West end of Park Street, Whitewood SD Led by Outlaw Ranch Day Camp Ministry Staff. Registration forms available at 1st Presbyterian Church in Whitewood 901 Laurel St. and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood - Sponsors).



Calvary Temple- Spearfish

Camp Out VBS - Getting s'more of Jesus. Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Spearfish, invite all kids ages 4-12 for three nights of fun and learning how Jesus is the light. When: July 21-23, 6:30-8:00 p.m. (Registration and snacks begin at 5:30 p.m. nightly.) Where: Calvary Temple, 240 Old US 14, Spearfish For more information, visit ctagspearfish.com or call (605) 642-3844.



First Wesleyan Church-Rapid City

Sunday, July 23 – Thursday, July 27th. Nightly from 6 – 8pm. At VBS HERO CENTRAL, your students will enjoy an interactive, energizing, Bible-based good time as they discover their strength in God. They will become Heroes and explore how to serve God and God’s mission for their lives. Join us at our new location just East of Elk Vale Road at 3040 Marlin Drive, Rapid City, SD. Call (605) – 718-1115 for more details or register online at www.rcfirst.org



Calvary Baptist-Blunt

Join us for VBS July 23rd - July 28th. There will be Inflatables, Hotdogs, Snowcones, and popcorn. Family night is the 28th. Classes for all ages pre-school through High School. Galactic Starveyors VBS Calvary Baptist in Blunt right on Hwy 14. For information call Pastor Joe 605-440-0090



Fairburn United Methodist Church-Fairburn

Fairburn United Methodist Church, Fairburn SD Vacation Bible School "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" All Children are welcome, if under 3 and not potty Trained please attend with your child. Friday July 28th, 5:30-8pm Saturday July 29th, 6:30-9 or when finished, supper with parents at 7pm this will also be our yearly Ice Cream Social, fundraiser. Sunday July 30th,1-3pm with questions please contact Melanie Adcock at 605-730-1211



Word of Hope Church-Rapid Valley

BIGHEART FARMS - Where God's Fruit Grows - kids K-5th grade will learn all about how God wants to grow the fruit of the Spirit in their lives. Music, puppets, crafts, games, & stories are all part of the fun! Sun. July 30–Wed. Aug.2, 6:00-8:00 PM. Wednesday night is a block party with supper for the whole family Word Of Hope Church is at 1351 Jolly Lane in Rapid Valley. To register, go to HopeInRapidValley.com or call Pastor Scott Wiley – 605-391-3949.



Hills View-Piedmont

VBS – created by God, Built for a purpose - Pre K- 6th grade. July 31-Aug 4 / 6-8 pm at Hills View in Piedmont- along Sturgis road between Elk creek and Stage stop www.hillsview.org