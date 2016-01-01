Support KSLT











Did You Know?

About 1/3 of our support comes from people like you who generously donate one time or monthly gifts.

There is a huge percentage of people that listen to KSLT who are not churched.

We are in homes of the hurting, the lost and the hopeless.

YOU can play a huge role in spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ to hundreds of thousands with your support to Power 107.1 KSLT.





THE GOAL IS TO REACH $25,000 IN SUPPORT BY THE END OF THE 2016!



KSLT needs your help to be fully funded. Prayerfully by Dec. 31st we will be able to reach our year end goal. Wednesday, December 28th, we will be sharing stories on how God used KSLT this year. About $3,500 has come in of the $25,000 goal. Your gift will be tax deductible for this year if postmarked by December 31st.





Other Ways to Give



Here are some other ways to support Power 107.1 KSLT! Watch the video below to learn more!

Current Donors

You may log in to view your donor information and control and/or change pledge amounts, how you give, print receipts etc. by Clicking Here



If you wish to mail in a gift, send it to

Power 107.1 KSLT

1853 Fountain Plaza Drive

Rapid City, SD 57702



If you have any questions, call us 605.342.6822.